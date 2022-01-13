Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Price Target Cut to C$4.00

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its price target reduced by analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

GDDFF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$13.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. lowered shares of Goodfood Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$15.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$10.50 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Goodfood Market has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.21.

Goodfood Market stock remained flat at $$2.85 during trading on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.08. Goodfood Market has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $11.50.

Goodfood Market Corp. engages in the provision of dinner subscription services. The firm delivers fresh ingredients to its subscribers. It offers classic basket, vegetarian basket, and family basket. The company was founded by Jonathan Ferrari, Neil Cuggy and Raffi Krikorian in 2014 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

