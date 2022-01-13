Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Up 4.4%

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)’s share price shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.74 and last traded at $23.74. 20,509 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,033,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.73.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 2.00.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $3,912,149.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 54,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $1,188,127.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 265,676 shares of company stock valued at $5,945,371. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GT. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,661,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,819,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,506,000 after buying an additional 287,051 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 9.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,292,000 after buying an additional 108,886 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 21.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

