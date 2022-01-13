Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gossamer Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology. The company’s product pipeline includes GB001, GB002, GB004, GB1275, Autoimmune program and Oncology program which are in clinical stage. Gossamer Bio Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GOSS. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of Gossamer Bio stock opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.56. The company has a market cap of $907.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Gossamer Bio has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $14.30.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laura Carter sold 2,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $29,118.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Gossamer Bio by 193.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Gossamer Bio by 57,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

