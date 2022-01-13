Grandview Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,920 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,422,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,712,000 after acquiring an additional 230,426 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,102,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889,164 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,280,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,868,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,395,000 after purchasing an additional 619,973 shares during the last quarter.

VCSH stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.84. The company had a trading volume of 49,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,109,339. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.11. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $80.70 and a 12 month high of $83.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.282 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

