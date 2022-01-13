Grandview Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 2.0% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.6% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 38,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,125,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 17.7% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,394,972 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $883,405,000 after buying an additional 509,718 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.5% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 16,543 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.8% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PYPL traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $185.34. 395,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,911,123. The company has a market capitalization of $217.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.27. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $177.40 and a one year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PYPL. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group decreased their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their price target on PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.08.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.