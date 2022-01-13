Grandview Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Cisco Systems by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 954,564 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $50,592,000 after purchasing an additional 88,135 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 492,382 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,096,000 after buying an additional 44,118 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,427,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 700,715 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,138,000 after buying an additional 10,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $360,000. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.94.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $61.97. 276,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,924,636. The firm has a market cap of $261.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.15 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

