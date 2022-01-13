Grandview Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 54.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up approximately 1.1% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,411,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 10.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 71,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 18.3% in the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.03. The stock had a trading volume of 76,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,268. The firm has a market cap of $80.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.56 and a 12 month high of $108.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.71 and its 200 day moving average is $102.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.42.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

