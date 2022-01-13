Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. focuses primarily on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is headquatered in New York, United States. “

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Granite Point Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.20.

Shares of GPMT opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.31. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $15.92. The company has a market capitalization of $642.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.45.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 40.65% and a return on equity of 5.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 70.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 105.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 32.0% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.