Graviocoin (GIO) Price Down 0.7% This Week

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 12th. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $7,018.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0214 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.11 or 0.00320760 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008866 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000861 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004070 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

