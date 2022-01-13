Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decrease of 82.4% from the December 15th total of 109,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ETCG traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,296. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.01. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $96.00.

