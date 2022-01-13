Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $747.99

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 747.99 ($10.15) and traded as high as GBX 752 ($10.21). Great Portland Estates shares last traded at GBX 737 ($10.00), with a volume of 211,987 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GPOR shares. Berenberg Bank cut Great Portland Estates to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 750 ($10.18) price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Great Portland Estates from GBX 640 ($8.69) to GBX 700 ($9.50) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 733.78 ($9.96).

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 732.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 747.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 126.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.14%.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile (LON:GPOR)

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.