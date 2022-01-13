Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Gap Up to $26.21

Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.21, but opened at $26.91. Green Brick Partners shares last traded at $27.68, with a volume of 2,113 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Brick Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.
The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.02.
In related news, Director Richard S. Press sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $150,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRBK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.
About Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK)
Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.
