Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Gap Up to $26.21

Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.21, but opened at $26.91. Green Brick Partners shares last traded at $27.68, with a volume of 2,113 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Brick Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.02.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $342.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard S. Press sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $150,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRBK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

