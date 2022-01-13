GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.72), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $48.18 million during the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 13.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GHG traded down $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $7.44. The company had a trading volume of 18,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,570. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.69 million, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. GreenTree Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is 112.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 5,335.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 80,350 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 426.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 54,230 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the third quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 101.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

