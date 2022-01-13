GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.72), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $48.18 million during the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 13.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:GHG traded down $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $7.44. The company had a trading volume of 18,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,570. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.69 million, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.73.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. GreenTree Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is 112.77%.
About GreenTree Hospitality Group
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?
Receive News & Ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.