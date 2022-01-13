GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Shares Gap Down to $8.38

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.38, but opened at $8.00. GreenTree Hospitality Group shares last traded at $7.44, with a volume of 2,143 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $773.91 million, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.24.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.72). GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 13.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. GreenTree Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is 112.77%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHG. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,366,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 290.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 173,348 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter worth $995,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 5,335.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 80,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 61,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile (NYSE:GHG)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

