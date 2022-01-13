Greif (NYSE:GEF) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Greif (NYSE:GEF) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America downgraded Greif from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Greif from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greif from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.33.

Shares of Greif stock opened at $60.72 on Wednesday. Greif has a 1 year low of $44.64 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Greif will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 294.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 157.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

