Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $58.38 Million

Equities analysts expect Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) to report sales of $58.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $57.80 million. Grid Dynamics reported sales of $30.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 93.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full-year sales of $203.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $202.50 million to $203.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $253.52 million, with estimates ranging from $243.00 million to $263.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Grid Dynamics.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.87 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Grid Dynamics in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grid Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

In other Grid Dynamics news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $142,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marina Levinson sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $90,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,556 shares of company stock worth $1,534,702 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDYN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 120.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 25.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 62.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

GDYN stock opened at $32.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.88 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.59. Grid Dynamics has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $42.81.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

