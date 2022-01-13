Grin (GRIN) One Day Volume Tops $2.57 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000532 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $21.80 million and $2.57 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Grin has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,568.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,332.93 or 0.07649947 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.72 or 0.00320683 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $383.64 or 0.00880562 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00011459 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00071072 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008871 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.81 or 0.00463209 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $112.56 or 0.00258354 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 94,098,420 coins. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

