GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.83

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.83 and last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 34388 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GRWG. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their target price on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on GrowGeneration from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.78.

The company has a market cap of $594.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.86.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.28 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 4.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRWG. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in GrowGeneration by 41.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

