Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 4,573 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 41,480 shares.The stock last traded at $55.30 and had previously closed at $55.87.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $4.3737 dividend. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous annual dividend of $1.67. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s payout ratio is currently 80.38%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.10 and its 200 day moving average is $49.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.53.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $118.75 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 17.92%. On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMAB. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the third quarter worth about $970,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the third quarter worth about $3,285,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 16.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,060,000 after acquiring an additional 47,118 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 31.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 28,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 47.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 19,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

