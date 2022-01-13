Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Receives $15.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on TV. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TV opened at $10.45 on Monday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $15.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.43.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.09). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 31,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 82,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.