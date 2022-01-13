Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Bought by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,627,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,448,000 after acquiring an additional 486,607 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,555,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,554,000 after purchasing an additional 30,319 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 11.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,402,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,599,000 after purchasing an additional 352,823 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in Guardant Health by 31.8% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,661,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,495,000 after acquiring an additional 642,750 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Guardant Health by 12.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,993,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,593,000 after acquiring an additional 213,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GH opened at $85.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.47. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.50 and a 12 month high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 44.55% and a negative net margin of 118.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GH has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $524,878.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy acquired 54,500 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.36 per share, for a total transaction of $5,142,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,421,239 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

