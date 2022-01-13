Guidewire Software Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,297 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,563% compared to the typical volume of 78 call options.
Several brokerages have commented on GWRE. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.
In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $62,441.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $86,881.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,655,512 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $106.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of -90.74 and a beta of 1.28. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $91.76 and a 52-week high of $130.95.
Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $165.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Guidewire Software Company Profile
Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.
