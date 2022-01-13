Guidewire Software Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,297 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,563% compared to the typical volume of 78 call options.

Several brokerages have commented on GWRE. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $62,441.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $86,881.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,655,512 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,751,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,623,000 after buying an additional 36,834 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,070,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,710,000 after buying an additional 308,579 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 62.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,073,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,750,000 after buying an additional 794,329 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,672,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,507,000 after acquiring an additional 220,050 shares during the period. Finally, Skye Global Management LP raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 165.2% during the 2nd quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 1,618,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $106.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of -90.74 and a beta of 1.28. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $91.76 and a 52-week high of $130.95.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $165.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

