Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $7,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in AutoZone by 2.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,442,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,936,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,913,000 after buying an additional 8,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,052.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,950.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,745.14. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,111.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2,110.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $18.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,004.59.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total value of $2,029,185.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total value of $444,170.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,525 shares of company stock valued at $20,958,078. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

