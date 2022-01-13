Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $7.48 Million Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,628 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $7,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1,243.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $684,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $798,842.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,863 shares of company stock valued at $6,257,004. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $320.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $333.16 and a 200-day moving average of $308.55. The company has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $143.63 and a one year high of $371.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.05.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

