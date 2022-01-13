Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in State Street were worth $6,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of State Street by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 64,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,348,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of State Street by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of State Street by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 343,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,272,000 after buying an additional 155,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.92.

State Street stock opened at $103.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.59. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $69.02 and a twelve month high of $103.70.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. State Street’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.58%.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $429,585.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $26,089.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,436 shares of company stock valued at $3,175,928. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

