Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $8,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 114.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 66.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the second quarter worth about $51,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.83.

NYSE INFO opened at $126.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a PE ratio of 81.34 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1-year low of $83.26 and a 1-year high of $135.82.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

