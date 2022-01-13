Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,613 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 158,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $8,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.8% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 361,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 125.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 98,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after buying an additional 54,923 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 38.5% in the third quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after buying an additional 25,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 39.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,577,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,065,000 after buying an additional 1,589,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.8% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 168,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $53.00 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $34.21 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The stock has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.70.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.90%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.