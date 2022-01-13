Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 297 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $6,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMP. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.33.

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total value of $462,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,776 shares of company stock valued at $22,149,231. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP opened at $328.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.61. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.77 and a twelve month high of $330.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $302.85 and a 200-day moving average of $280.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.38%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

