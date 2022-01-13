Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 97.4% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 39.8% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MCK opened at $254.63 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $169.34 and a 12 month high of $255.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.77.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The firm had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.25%.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,234,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,633 shares of company stock worth $15,322,645 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.42.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

