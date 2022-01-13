Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Short Interest Down 85.7% in December

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the December 15th total of 3,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Gulf Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GURE traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $4.30. The company had a trading volume of 132 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,953. Gulf Resources has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.42 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.11. The company has a quick ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Gulf Resources had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $17.75 million during the quarter.

In related news, COO Naihui Miao sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $46,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $142,500 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gulf Resources stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC owned 0.60% of Gulf Resources worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gulf Resources, Inc is a holding company that engages in the manufacture of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Bromine, Crude Salt, Chemical Products, and Natural Gas. It produces and trades bromine, crude salt and natural gas, and manufacture and sell chemical products used in oil and gas field exploration, oil and gas distribution, oil field drilling, papermaking chemical agents, inorganic chemicals, and manufacturer of materials for human and animal antibiotics.

