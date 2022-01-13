Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $32.00 price objective on the oilfield services company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $30.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HAL. Morgan Stanley raised Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. COKER & PALMER raised Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Argus raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.09.

Halliburton stock opened at $27.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.37 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day moving average of $22.32. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $27.56.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,355 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 137,995 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $3,687,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,835 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

