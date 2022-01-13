HaloDAO (RNBW) Price Hits $0.0660 on Top Exchanges

HaloDAO (CURRENCY:RNBW) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 13th. In the last seven days, HaloDAO has traded 1% lower against the dollar. HaloDAO has a total market capitalization of $369,926.42 and approximately $2,252.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HaloDAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0660 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00061403 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00077374 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,330.43 or 0.07614243 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008871 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,637.62 or 0.99767013 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00068727 BTC.

HaloDAO Coin Profile

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

HaloDAO Coin Trading

