Hamster (HAM) Price Reaches $0.0000

Hamster (CURRENCY:HAM) traded 15% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. In the last week, Hamster has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. One Hamster coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hamster has a market cap of $35.60 million and approximately $3.43 million worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00061585 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00077663 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,371.42 or 0.07674204 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00008759 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,771.91 or 0.99635856 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00068847 BTC.

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

