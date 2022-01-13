Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 199,700 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,571,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $82,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SFM. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,941.7% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 305,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 290,279 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 437.5% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,452,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,631 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 12,879 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 311.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 89,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 67,840 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ:SFM traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $28.97. The stock had a trading volume of 24,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,032. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $31.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.02.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

