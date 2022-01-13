Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 65,000 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 1.39% of LHC Group worth $69,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $787,844,000 after purchasing an additional 302,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in LHC Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,095,751 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $619,955,000 after acquiring an additional 50,260 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,834 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $192,016,000 after buying an additional 15,487 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in LHC Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 825,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $165,315,000 after buying an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 764,516 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $119,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

LHCG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.82.

LHC Group stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $123.97. 2,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,226. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.42 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.45.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $565.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

In other LHC Group news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

