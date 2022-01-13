Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 522,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,408 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $59,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 44.0% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 30.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 10.6% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 148,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,812,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.4% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 35.9% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $3,902,745.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.17, for a total transaction of $1,294,728.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 166,901 shares of company stock worth $20,007,114. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EW traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $121.15. The stock had a trading volume of 11,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,880. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.67. The company has a market capitalization of $75.64 billion, a PE ratio of 52.03, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EW. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.30.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

