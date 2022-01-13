Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $232.56 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 668,901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,700 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 1.2% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.07% of Mastercard worth $232,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 34.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA traded up $7.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $375.27. 41,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,854,287. The company’s 50-day moving average is $348.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.80. The company has a market cap of $368.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $306.00 and a 12-month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 24.11%.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.30.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.