Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 8.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 605,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,405 shares during the period. Nasdaq makes up about 0.6% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $116,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 33.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Nasdaq by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 117.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Nasdaq by 80.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 170,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,020,000 after purchasing an additional 76,181 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $242.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.31.

NDAQ stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $192.08. The stock had a trading volume of 8,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,884. The firm has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.21 and a 12-month high of $214.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.10.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

In related news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total value of $351,129.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $205,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,479 shares of company stock worth $916,156. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

