Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 785,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.13% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $95,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIS. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.9% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $1.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.48. 17,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,543,508. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.79 and a fifty-two week high of $155.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.52.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 421.63%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.89.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

