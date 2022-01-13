Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Price Target Raised to C$60.00

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. increased their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$66.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$67.50 to C$75.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.
OTCMKTS:HDIUF opened at $34.04 on Monday. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1-year low of $20.99 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.40.
About Hardwoods Distribution
Hardwoods Distribution, Inc engages in the sourcing and distribution of architectural grade building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors. The firm’s products include hardwood lumber, decorative surfaces and composite panels. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada and United States.
