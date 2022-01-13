Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 13.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 13.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 283,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,749,000 after purchasing an additional 33,785 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 376.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 671,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,509,000 after acquiring an additional 530,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,858,000. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 5,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total transaction of $554,363.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $1,998,895.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,982 shares of company stock worth $4,335,304 in the last 90 days. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HAS stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $102.41. The company had a trading volume of 8,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,343. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.05 and a 1 year high of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.33 and its 200 day moving average is $96.85. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 83.44%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HAS shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist lowered their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.25.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

