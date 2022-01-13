Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Stake Lowered by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,032,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,833,000 after buying an additional 130,669 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,537,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,404,000 after buying an additional 366,237 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,028,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,282,000 after buying an additional 35,652 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 4.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,934,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,406,000 after buying an additional 212,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 35.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,400,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,139,000 after buying an additional 628,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HAS. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.25.

HAS opened at $102.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.05. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.05 and a twelve month high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.44%.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $1,998,895.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,982 shares of company stock valued at $4,335,304. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

