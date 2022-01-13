HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLTX opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.79. The company has a market capitalization of $158.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.91. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $14.90.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,669,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,299,000 after acquiring an additional 30,518 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,709,000 after acquiring an additional 75,179 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 116,898 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 67.6% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 858,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,204,000 after buying an additional 346,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 31.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 756,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after buying an additional 180,900 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

