Head-To-Head Comparison: Primerica (NYSE:PRI) versus Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN)

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) and Primerica (NYSE:PRI) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Jackson Financial and Primerica, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jackson Financial 0 4 0 0 2.00 Primerica 0 0 3 0 3.00

Jackson Financial presently has a consensus target price of $36.67, indicating a potential downside of 17.36%. Primerica has a consensus target price of $174.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.21%. Given Primerica’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Primerica is more favorable than Jackson Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jackson Financial and Primerica’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jackson Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Primerica $2.22 billion 2.76 $386.16 million $11.02 14.07

Primerica has higher revenue and earnings than Jackson Financial.

Dividends

Jackson Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Primerica pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Primerica pays out 17.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Primerica has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.9% of Jackson Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of Primerica shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Primerica shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Jackson Financial and Primerica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jackson Financial N/A N/A N/A Primerica 16.97% 22.60% 2.89%

Summary

Primerica beats Jackson Financial on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc. is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc., Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc. is based in LANSING, Mich.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc. engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies. The Investment and Savings Products segment involves retail and managed mutual funds and annuities, and segregated funds. The Corporate and Other Distributed Products segment comprises the revenues and expenses related to discontinued lines of insurance. The company was founded by Arthur L. Williams, Jr. and Angela Williams on February 10, 1977 and is headquartered in Dublin, GA.

