Head-To-Head Contrast: Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) versus BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Surrozen and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surrozen N/A N/A -$2.12 million N/A N/A BioCryst Pharmaceuticals $17.81 million 167.62 -$182.81 million ($1.27) -13.14

Surrozen has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Surrozen and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surrozen N/A N/A N/A BioCryst Pharmaceuticals -198.88% N/A -78.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Surrozen and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surrozen 0 0 3 0 3.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals 0 3 8 0 2.73

Surrozen currently has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 313.14%. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $19.82, indicating a potential upside of 18.74%. Given Surrozen’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Surrozen is more favorable than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.5% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Surrozen beats BioCryst Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Surrozen Company Profile

Surrozen Inc. is a company pioneering targeted therapeutics which selectively activates the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. Surrozen Inc., formerly known as Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp., is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

