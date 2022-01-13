Head-To-Head Review: Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) & Vistas Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:VMAC)

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) and Vistas Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:VMAC) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Saga Communications and Vistas Media Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saga Communications $95.81 million 1.52 -$1.91 million $1.63 14.95 Vistas Media Acquisition N/A N/A $940,000.00 N/A N/A

Vistas Media Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Saga Communications.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Saga Communications and Vistas Media Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saga Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Vistas Media Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vistas Media Acquisition has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.83%. Given Vistas Media Acquisition’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vistas Media Acquisition is more favorable than Saga Communications.

Volatility and Risk

Saga Communications has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vistas Media Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.9% of Saga Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of Vistas Media Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 17.6% of Saga Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Saga Communications and Vistas Media Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saga Communications 9.02% 5.03% 3.89% Vistas Media Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Saga Communications beats Vistas Media Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc. operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.

About Vistas Media Acquisition

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

