Head to Head Survey: ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) & GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) and ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and ASM International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 0 2 0 0 2.00 ASM International 0 3 5 0 2.63

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential downside of 30.21%. ASM International has a consensus price target of $329.68, indicating a potential downside of 19.83%. Given ASM International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ASM International is more favorable than GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.

Profitability

This table compares GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and ASM International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 3.45% 9.37% 3.32% ASM International 26.69% 21.36% 17.75%

Risk and Volatility

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASM International has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and ASM International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft $5.29 billion 1.86 $110.61 million N/A N/A ASM International $1.52 billion 13.16 $326.01 million $9.84 41.79

ASM International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.

Summary

ASM International beats GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group AG engages in the manufacturing, development, and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry and a wide range of other process industries. It operates through the following business segments: Separation & Flow Technologies; Liquid & Powder Technologies; Food & Healthcare Technologies, Farm Technologies and Refrigeration Technologies. The Separation & Flow Technologies segment manufactures process-related components and machinery, notably separators, decanters, homogenizers, valves and pumps. The Liquid & Powder Technologies segment process solutions for the dairy, beverage, food, chemical and other industries. The Food & Healthcare Technologies segment provides solutions for food processing and the pharmaceutical industries. The Farm Technologies segment provides integrated customer solutions for milk production and livestock farming. The Refrigeration Technologies segment provides sustainable energy solutions in the field of industrial refrigeration and heating for an array of industries including food, beverage, dairy and oil and gas. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Dusseldorf, Germany.

About ASM International

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices. The Back-end segment manufactures and sells equipment and materials used in assembly and packaging, encompassing the processes in which silicon wafers are separated into individual circuits and subsequently assembled, packaged, and tested. The company was founded by Arthur H. del Prado on March 4, 1968 and is headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.