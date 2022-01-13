Health Discovery Co. (OTCMKTS:HDVY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Health Discovery Co. (OTCMKTS:HDVY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.5% from the December 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,485,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HDVY traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.03. 500,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,165,837. Health Discovery has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.16.
About Health Discovery
