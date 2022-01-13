Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $47.40 Million Stock Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 1,458.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 935,100 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 875,100 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.09% of BHP Group worth $47,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in BHP Group by 43.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 718 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 75.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Synergy Financial Management LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

NYSE:BBL opened at $65.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $68.04.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBL. Jefferies Financial Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.50 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.32.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.