Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,873,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,600 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 3.07% of Criteo worth $68,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 13.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,297,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,852,000 after purchasing an additional 390,207 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 19.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,778,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,192,000 after purchasing an additional 288,946 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 38.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Criteo during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 7.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Criteo alerts:

Shares of CRTO stock opened at $36.79 on Thursday. Criteo S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $17.64 and a fifty-two week high of $46.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.40. Criteo had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

CRTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.13.

In related news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 10,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $441,390.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 135,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $5,473,225.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,916,006 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.